How vaccines destroy Humanity...

Del Bigtree has been investigating vaccines since a whistleblower came
forward in 2015 to expose alleged fraud at the CDC over the MMR vaccine.
Now, through the work of his nonprofit, the Informed Consent Action
Network(ICAN), he is digging deeper into the inner workings of America's
vaccine program using novel legal approaches. He joins Jan Jekielek of
Epoch TV’s ‘American Thought Leaders’ to expose one of the biggest lies
ever told to the public.