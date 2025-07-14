P.10a JK’s HOSPITALISATION; IRON transfusion, no PHYSIO for 4 days MVI_4992-3merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Due to hospital overload, there was no physio today, Friday, and there will be none until Monday – not good for JK’s recovery. I got her sitting on the side of the bed, and will try to do it again over the weekend, hopefully each day. JK has been given a low-quality diet since her admission to Joondalup Health Campus. She is registered as diabetic, and gluten and dairy intolerant. Breakfast most days is cornflakes (containing sugar) and ordinary jam! By design, of course, from the very top. Poor nutrition is one of the main drivers of world-wide illness, providing and endless supply of customers for Big Pharma and the hospital industrial complex.