REVELAÇÕES CÓSMICAS - Episódio 07 - 2ª Temporada - Escavando Marte

Corey Goode narra os acontecimentos dos primeiros exploradores alemães quando eles se estabeleceram na superfície marciana. Ele explica que há muito tempo Marte era um mundo muito diferente. Antes adequado para a vida, agora apenas escassos vestígios de estranhas formas de vida vagam entre as ruínas bizarras que pontilham sua superfície.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.