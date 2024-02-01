BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Joe Biden's incoherent gaffe reel
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
3962 followers
79 views • 02/01/2024

Joe Bidens has had a shocking week. Despite the Democrats trying to keep Joe Biden out of the spotlight since the beginning of the year, the President of the United States has still managed to humiliate himself through a series of gaffes, just in the past week. Sky News All Stars James Morrow, James Macpherson and reveal the true extent of Biden’s gaffe-filled public appearances and analyse the effect of these on his hopes for re-election



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics
