Ross Ulbricht, Bitcoin, Secession, and the Libertarian Party w/ Carla Gericke

Today we are joined by Carla Gericke. You’ve seen this liberty loving lady on CNN, Fox News, GQ, The New Yorker, The Economist, BBC. Just last year, she was featured on Dr. Phil to discuss why New Hampshire should secede from the United States. Carla moved to the state in 2008. Ever since she has been calling for 20,000 libertarians to relocate to New Hampshire to change it into a consent-based, voluntary society based on freedom and personal responsibility. She’s served as president of the Free State Project and organized PorcFest multiple times. She’s also an author, a lawyer, a real estate agent, and hosts the local cable access show Manch Talk.





Stay tuned to hear Carla’s unique take on everything from Ross Ulbrict and bitcoin to secession and the libertarian party.





CHAPTERS:





Introduction | 0:00 - 2:06





Why does the U.S. need a national divorce? | 2:06 - 5:19





What is in New Hampshire? | 5:19 - 14:22





How does New Hampshire government work? | 14:22 - 17:05





Why Ross Ulbricht's pardon important? | 17:05 - 34:46





What is the future of Bitcoin? | 34:46 - 47:39





What's up with the Libertarian party? | 47:39 - 57:23





What's your opinion on Trump's ICE raids? | 57:23 - 1:02:01





Is RFK Jr. for real? | 1:02:01 - 1:06:34





Where to find Carla online | 1:06:34- 1:07:34





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CarlaGerickeAKAQueenQuill/





Twitter: https://x.com/CarlaGericke





YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA-qdY1ug-fsvbCxR23iaNg





Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlagericke/





Website: https://www.carlagericke.com/





Porcupine Realty: https://porcupinerealestate.com/our-agents/carla-gericke/





