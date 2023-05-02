Captain Raul Angulo's Big WTC 7 Problem: NIST or NFPA? Not Both! (on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED)

This 38-year veteran Seattle firefighter is in between a rock and hard place.





My guest on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED! is a former firefighter who is currently stirring up a hornets nest over at the National Fire Protection Association. I spent 3 days with him, Erik Lawyer, and the Boston 9/11 Truth volunteers at the NFPA annual convention representing the Protecting All Protectors Alliance.





We set up a WTC 7 evidence booth for the thousands of fire protection professionals and fire marshals, commissioners, and chiefs. Learn more about our booth at the Boston NFPA Convention.





Captain Angulo wrote the book on how to fight fires in structures. It is THE standard for fighting fires in buildings - written for the National Fire Protection Association

He has sent his own firefighters into burning skyscrapers in Seattle and has never had to worry about the buildings coming down on them - until now.





