BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Captain Raul Angulo's Big WTC 7 Problem: NIST or NFPA? Not Both! (on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED)
RichardGage911
RichardGage911Checkmark Icon
36 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 05/02/2023

This 38-year veteran Seattle firefighter is in between a rock and hard place.


My guest on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED! is a former firefighter who is currently stirring up a hornets nest over at the National Fire Protection Association. I spent 3 days with him, Erik Lawyer, and the Boston 9/11 Truth volunteers at the NFPA annual convention representing the Protecting All Protectors Alliance.


We set up a WTC 7 evidence booth for the thousands of fire protection professionals and fire marshals, commissioners, and chiefs. Learn more about our booth at the Boston NFPA Convention.


Captain Angulo wrote the book on how to fight fires in structures. It is THE standard for fighting fires in buildings - written for the National Fire Protection Association

He has sent his own firefighters into burning skyscrapers in Seattle and has never had to worry about the buildings coming down on them - until now.


JOIN OUR FAMILY OF SUSTAINING SUPPORTERS

JUST $7/MONTH! at https://RichardGage911.org

CSID: eead43a6fbf5df69



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
contentprotectedcontentsafe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy