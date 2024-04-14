👁️ What Is Surveillance Capitalism? An Easy Explanation In 60 Seconds

🚨 🎥Understanding Surveillance Capitalism in Just 60 Seconds with Bernard Marr 💻 Bernard Marr delves into the controversial world of Surveillance Capitalism, explaining its impact on our digital lives in just one minute! 🕒





🔍 What You'll Learn:

Definition: Surveillance Capitalism as the practice of harvesting personal data often without explicit user knowledge, for monetization.





Real-world Analogy: A store that changes based on your every interaction, similar to how our digital actions are tracked online.





Daily Examples: Platforms like Instagram and TikTok, capturing your preferences to serve targeted ads.





Broader Impact: Raises essential questions about technology's role in our lives and our rights as individuals.





Get a quick, insightful look at how technology affects our privacy and rights.





