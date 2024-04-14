BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
👁️ What Is Surveillance Capitalism? An Easy Explanation In 60 Seconds
61 views • 04/14/2024

🚨 🎥Understanding Surveillance Capitalism in Just 60 Seconds with Bernard Marr  💻   Bernard Marr delves into the controversial world of Surveillance Capitalism, explaining its impact on our digital lives in just one minute! 🕒


🔍 What You'll Learn:

Definition: Surveillance Capitalism as the practice of harvesting personal data often without explicit user knowledge, for monetization. 


Real-world Analogy: A store that changes based on your every interaction, similar to how our digital actions are tracked online. 


Daily Examples: Platforms like Instagram and TikTok, capturing your preferences to serve targeted ads. 


Broader Impact: Raises essential questions about technology's role in our lives and our rights as individuals.


 Get a quick, insightful look at how technology affects our privacy and rights. Don't miss out on Bernard Marr's concise and informative videos on the latest tech trends! 


#SurveillanceCapitalism #BernardMarr #TechInsights #OneMinuteTech #DigitalPrivacy #TechTrends

googlesurveillance capitalismspying thru your cell phone
