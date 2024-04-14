👁️ What Is Surveillance Capitalism? An Easy Explanation In 60 Seconds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🚨 🎥Understanding Surveillance Capitalism in Just 60 Seconds with Bernard Marr 💻 Bernard Marr delves into the controversial world of Surveillance Capitalism, explaining its impact on our digital lives in just one minute! 🕒
🔍 What You'll Learn:
Definition: Surveillance Capitalism as the practice of harvesting personal data often without explicit user knowledge, for monetization.
Real-world Analogy: A store that changes based on your every interaction, similar to how our digital actions are tracked online.
Daily Examples: Platforms like Instagram and TikTok, capturing your preferences to serve targeted ads.
Broader Impact: Raises essential questions about technology's role in our lives and our rights as individuals.
Get a quick, insightful look at how technology affects our privacy and rights. Don't miss out on Bernard Marr's concise and informative videos on the latest tech trends!
#SurveillanceCapitalism #BernardMarr #TechInsights #OneMinuteTech #DigitalPrivacy #TechTrends