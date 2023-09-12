What is the Cantillon Effect + How they Silently STEAL from You Using It -- Theft via Inflation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Cantillon Effect is describing how when money is printed, those who are able to get their hands on it first or disproportionately rewarded, and the inflationary costs flows to the lower classes.We pay for the gains of Black Rock.
#cantilloneffect #blackrock #inflation #economy
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more