The SCIENCE of SOURDOUGH : Preppers BEST friend

🧪 What if I told you sourdough is basically a science experiment you can eat?
Flour + water = wild yeast + bacteria = fluffy, golden magic 🥖✨ That’s right—no store-bought yeast, no mystery packets, just pantry science at its finest.
Hi, I’m MJ from LoadedPotato.org, your Refrigerator Eliminator™ 🧊❌
In this video, we break down:
🧬 How wild yeast + lactic acid = that sour tang
🥖 Why sourdough has holes, rises without yeast, and feels alive
🧠 The chemistry that makes it easier to digest than store-bought bread
🌾 What “carbo-hydrate” actually means (hint: it’s in the name!)
💪 How sourdough helps with gut health, blood sugar, and bragging rights
Here’s the best part:
🥄 It’s just flour and water
⏳ No kneading, no folding every 30 minutes
📉 Lower glycemic index than other bread
📚 Makes you feel like a scientist (lab coat optional)
👉 Want to be a pantry-powered bread nerd? Visit LoadedPotato.org for sourdough starters, easy bread recipes, and all the shelf-stable ingredients to become a kitchen chemist without ever opening your fridge.
💥 Real bread. Real science. Zero refrigeration
