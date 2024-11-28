Powers of Light | SONG by JMC





Born again into this world, The plight of another eternal soul. In my travels before I returned, I’ve seen all I needed to learn. The knowledge and wisdom instilled, for all this shall be fulfilled. Off I go as an angel in flight ascending oh powers of light.





I am grateful for all that you are. Your true self shines as a star. I’m ascending as a spirt in flight. Oh powers of light. Powers of light.





Centuries after century. The truth now unfolds. Before me now I can see, together as one we shall be. From the scared cup flows the liquid light, beloved great ones are here with me. Off I go as an angel in flight ascending oh powers of light.





I am grateful for all that you are. Your true self shines as a star. I’m ascending as a spirt in flight. Oh powers of light. Powers of light.





I am grateful for all that you are. Your true self shines as a star. I’m ascending as a spirt in flight. Oh powers of light. Powers of light.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com