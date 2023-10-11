Hunter Biden 20K Emails to VP, What Does The Obama Foundation Do?- The Real Story - OAN

Tonight on The Real Story, we take a look at how the U.S. Government has been allowed to be infiltrated by foreign actors. Plus continued evidence "The Big Guy" was involved in Hunter business dealings while in the White House.

Remember, when enough of our brothers and sisters wake up from the trance of the little black box and look beyond the mainstream, that will be the day "We The People" take back our power.





