Houthis Launch 2 Attacks Against US Aircraft Carrier As More US Strikes Hit Yemen

Houthis Launch Two Attacks Against US Aircraft Carrier As More Strikes Hit Yemen.

Trump's post today about this, added at bottom. (⚠️🌎Trump promises to hit the Houthis even harder if they want to retaliate. Trump blames Iran for everything. Trump accused Iran of coordinating Houthi attacks and promised that Tehran would suffer "grave consequences" for them in the future.)

Posted March 16th:

Houthis target USS Harry Truman supercarrier with 18 ballistic and cruise missiles and drone

🔴 The militia said in a statement that their operation targeted the Truman and its escorts in the northern Red Sea, and warned that they “will not hesitate to target all American warships in the Red Sea and in the Arabian Sea in retaliation to the aggression against our country.”

🔴 The Houthis said the US’ attacks included 47 airstrikes targeting Sanaa and six other Yemeni provinces.

The militia added that it would “continue” its naval blockade of Israeli vessels.

🔴 CENTCOM has yet to comment on the Houthi operation, and whether the Truman or its escorts were threatened or damaged in any way.

US also strikes famous Houthi-captured ship

US fighter jets struck the Galaxy Leader ship, which was captured in 2023, Al-Masirah reported.

📹 The ship was turned into a tourist attraction by the movement after footage of its capture went viral.

Trump's post today about this:

Let nobody be fooled! The hundreds of attacks being made by Houthi, the sinister mobsters and thugs based in Yemen, who are hated by the Yemeni people, all emanate from, and are created by, IRAN. Any further attack or retaliation by the “Houthis” will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there. Iran has played “the innocent victim” of rogue terrorists from which they’ve lost control, but they haven’t lost control. They’re dictating every move, giving them the weapons, supplying them with money and highly sophisticated Military equipment, and even, so-called, “Intelligence.” Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!

DONALD J. TRUMP,

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA



