Trump has tapped an unprecedented 13 billionaires for his administration. Here's who they are. Trump’s Billionaire Cabinet Is Unprecedented and shows us Elijah from Malachi 4 is about to be revealed. President-elect Donald Trump has assembled the wealthiest presidential administration in modern history, with at least 13 billionaires set to take on government posts.
They include a wrestling magnate, a private space pioneer, a New York real estate developer, the heir to a small appliance empire, and the wealthiest man on the planet -- with several being donors and close personal friends of the incoming president.
In total, the combined net worth of the wealthiest members of his administration could surpass $460 billion, including Department of Government Efficiency co-head Elon Musk -- whose net worth of more than $400 billion exceeds the GDP of mid-sized countries.
Elon Musk, Department of Government Efficiency co-head: $439 billion
Musk is the world's richest person, with his stakes in Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, and artificial intelligence startup xAI making him worth over $400 billion, according to Forbes.
Vivek Ramaswamy, Department of Government Efficiency co-head: $1 billion
David Sacks, AI and Crypto Czar: Net worth unknown
Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of Small Business Administration: $800 million
Doug Burgum, Interior Secretary: $100 million
Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services: $100 million
Leandro Rizzuto Jr., Ambassador to the Organization of American States: $3.5 billion
Warren Stephens, Ambassador to the United Kingdom: $3.4 billion
Stephens has spent his entire career with his family's Little Rock-based investment bank, becoming the firm's CEO and president in 1986.
Linda McMahon, Education Secretary: Up to $3 billion
McMahon, with her husband Vince McMahon, founded the company that later became World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.
Howard Lutnick, Commerce Secretary: $2.2 billion
Lutnick, who has been tapped to serve as the Secretary of the Department of Commerce, is the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial services firm he joined in 1983. The billionaire businessman has led the investment first since 1991 and owns about 60% of the company, according to Bloomberg.
Charles Kushner, Ambassador to France: $1.8 billion
Kushner is a real estate developer who made his fortune building thousands of residential units across New Jersey.
Jared Isaacman, NASA Administrator: $1.8 billion
Isaacman is a pioneer in private space exploration who made his fortune by founding the payment processing company Shift4 Payments.
Thomas Barrack Jr., Ambassador to Turkey: $1 billion
In 1991, Barrack founded the private equity real estate firm Colony Capital, which now manages more than $80 billion as DigitalBridge Group.
Steven Witkoff, Special Envoy to the Middle East: $1 billion
After first meeting Donald Trump in a New York deli in the 1980s, Witkoff climbed New York's real estate ladder alongside Trump, ultimately building a personal fortune of a billion dollars.
Frank Bisiganano, Social Security Administration Commissioner: $1 billion
Bisiganano was one of JPMorgan Chase's most influential executives during the 2008 recession, before taking over the financial services company First Data Corporation.
Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary: Reported billionaire
A protege of Democratic megadonor George Soros, Bessent worked as the chief investment officer of Soros Fund Management before founding his own firm, Key Square Group.
Scott Bessent, Treasury Secretary: Reported billionaire
