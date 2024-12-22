BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump, 13 Billionaires, & Project 2025. Weathiest & Richest Cabinet In US History. Elijah Is SDA
6 months ago

Trump has tapped an unprecedented 13 billionaires for his administration. Here's who they are. Trump’s Billionaire Cabinet Is Unprecedented and shows us Elijah from Malachi 4 is about to be revealed. President-elect Donald Trump has assembled the wealthiest presidential administration in modern history, with at least 13 billionaires set to take on government posts.


They include a wrestling magnate, a private space pioneer, a New York real estate developer, the heir to a small appliance empire, and the wealthiest man on the planet -- with several being donors and close personal friends of the incoming president.


In total, the combined net worth of the wealthiest members of his administration could surpass $460 billion, including Department of Government Efficiency co-head Elon Musk -- whose net worth of more than $400 billion exceeds the GDP of mid-sized countries.


Elon Musk, Department of Government Efficiency co-head: $439 billion

Musk is the world's richest person, with his stakes in Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, and artificial intelligence startup xAI making him worth over $400 billion, according to Forbes.


Vivek Ramaswamy, Department of Government Efficiency co-head: $1 billion


David Sacks, AI and Crypto Czar: Net worth unknown


Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of Small Business Administration: $800 million


Doug Burgum, Interior Secretary: $100 million


Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services: $100 million


Leandro Rizzuto Jr., Ambassador to the Organization of American States: $3.5 billion


Warren Stephens, Ambassador to the United Kingdom: $3.4 billion

Stephens has spent his entire career with his family's Little Rock-based investment bank, becoming the firm's CEO and president in 1986.


Linda McMahon, Education Secretary: Up to $3 billion

McMahon, with her husband Vince McMahon, founded the company that later became World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.


Howard Lutnick, Commerce Secretary: $2.2 billion

Lutnick, who has been tapped to serve as the Secretary of the Department of Commerce, is the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial services firm he joined in 1983. The billionaire businessman has led the investment first since 1991 and owns about 60% of the company, according to Bloomberg.


Charles Kushner, Ambassador to France: $1.8 billion

Kushner is a real estate developer who made his fortune building thousands of residential units across New Jersey.


Jared Isaacman, NASA Administrator: $1.8 billion

Isaacman is a pioneer in private space exploration who made his fortune by founding the payment processing company Shift4 Payments.


Thomas Barrack Jr., Ambassador to Turkey: $1 billion

In 1991, Barrack founded the private equity real estate firm Colony Capital, which now manages more than $80 billion as DigitalBridge Group.


Steven Witkoff, Special Envoy to the Middle East: $1 billion

After first meeting Donald Trump in a New York deli in the 1980s, Witkoff climbed New York's real estate ladder alongside Trump, ultimately building a personal fortune of a billion dollars.


Frank Bisiganano, Social Security Administration Commissioner: $1 billion

Bisiganano was one of JPMorgan Chase's most influential executives during the 2008 recession, before taking over the financial services company First Data Corporation.


Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary: Reported billionaire

A protege of Democratic megadonor George Soros, Bessent worked as the chief investment officer of Soros Fund Management before founding his own firm, Key Square Group.


Scott Bessent, Treasury Secretary: Reported billionaire


Billionaire Rivals Bezos and Musk Are Said to Have Dined With Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, and Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder, ate with President-elect Donald J. Trump. Both have courted Mr. Trump.


'Meddling for MAGA': Billionaire Owner Asks LA Times Editorial Board to Stop Writing About Trump


The Trump administration's billionaires are worth more than $450 billion. Here's who they are. Donald Trump has once again assembled the richest cabinet in history — blowing past his previous record


Trump Is Stocking His Administration with Self-Dealing Billionaires



white house, donald trump, bible prophecy, trump cabinet, pope francis, state of emergency, charles kushner, government shutdown, revelation 18, white house scandal, kelly loeffler, vivek ramaswamy, mehmet oz, david sacks, doug burgum, dark day, white house emergency, white house crisis, trump billionaires, richest presidential administration in history, donald trump and elon musk, warren stephens, howard lutnick
