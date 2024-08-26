© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Sealed Ministry God's Holy Mark Hit Subscribe to get your seal today :) tease In the end days, God will again seal his people up, a mark no eye of man can see, but in the spiritual realm, it will be visible to all with the eyes to see. Revelation 7:3 King James Version 3 Saying, Hurt not the earth, neither the sea, nor the trees, till we have sealed the servants of our God in their foreheads.