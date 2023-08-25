How to disable or shield a WLAN (WIFI) module from a printer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New model of the Cornet ED88T: https://www.radmeters.com/Cornet-ED88TPlus5G2.html https://www.geotellurique.fr/detecteurs-toutes-frequences/1168-754-mesureur-champs-electromagnetiques-hautes-et-basses-frequences-cornet-ed88tplus2-.html#/124-modele-standard
New model of the Esmog Spion:
https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/
Music:
Autumn Day Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
“Rush-n-hurry” Eino Toivanen (kongano.com)
Licenced under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0
https://creativecommons.org/licences/by/4.0
--------------------------------------
Studies:
EMF sensitivity:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7l57eb2os9e984pv6yzj8/?rlkey=t36av69gzn6rne9mkxjmw2wea
EMF Bio-effects:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/frxuwn6omaijsrvdvebab/EMF-effects.pdf?rlkey=e3ir2vyj0igw6fjo1o74gch2x&e=1&st=xm2oe6hv
--------------------------------------