Wireless Intelligent Respiratory Monitoring Patches
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Published 2 months ago

In today's Pearls of Wisdom with Celeste, I dive into a band-aid like patch that monitors your respiratory system and how it works together with your SMART phone sending data back to the Quantum-Hive.


Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles;

https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news

wirelessbreathingsmart phonemachine learningpatchrespiratoryneural networksdata transmissionband-aidintegrated systemopto-electronicbreathing patterns

