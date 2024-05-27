The Perfect Mask Test

Dr Robert Young Your Blood is the great processor of light. All of our body cells run on electricity and the conversion of this IS the blood its the great processor of light. They are the ones that convert the light into electrical energy and so when we are receiving light the molecule that converts it like chlorophyll converts light into green into plants. Light is converted into electrical energy, but the light carrier of the body feeds the biofield is the hemoglobin in which works off photosynthesis which converts light into electrical energy. The red blood cell the hemoglobin carries light energy, and these small little batteries power the biofield because the biofield is what gives us light and it functions under light and our physical bodies runs on electrical light. Electricity is fueled by this light absorbed into our physical body and is reflecting these frequencies off coming from the wireless industry and you see that with the chakra opening and closing. These frequencies form the Smart meters shut the Chakra down. All 7 chakra get shut down BY the pulsating frequencies coming from the Smart meters. The brain is receiving these electrical impulses and is being transmitted from the cell tower to you and then out from you. Our energy is being harvested and go back to the cell towers 51

