BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

They Knew Exactly Where To Hit Us
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
151 views • 04/03/2024

Who Knew Where To Hit Us — And Why?

* We're getting a clearer understand of just how big the cyber attack was on the Baltimore bridge.

* It was an economic nuclear strike against the U.S.

* Think strategically re: centers of gravity and choke points.


Redacted News | Baltimore Bridge Was A Cyber Attack & An “Economic Nuke” Against America (1 April 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4mxiek-baltimore-bridge-was-a-cyber-attack-and-an-economic-nuke-against-america-re.html

https://youtu.be/sVnyV7zhaQo

Keywords
cover-upcdcjoe bidenntsbbaltimoremarylandcenter of gravityhazmatdalichesapeake bayclayton morrisnatali morrishazardous materialcontainer shipfrancis scott key bridgeouter harbor bridgepatapsco riverchoke point
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy