Int 1009 with Esuah Arbadon a Visionary Leader and Transformation Specialist

**Esuah Arbadon: Visionary Leader and Transformation Specialist**





Esuah Arbadon is a pioneering force in the manifestation of Aquarian Age concepts through Self-Realization. Recognized globally, his transformative methods are being adopted by influencers across various sectors, including business, public services, charitable institutions, and individual growth. Through his innovative frameworks, Esuah is revolutionizing the way optimization systems facilitate profound change.





As the creator of **Wisdomcast**, Esuah presents a comprehensive map of Divine Will for the contemporary age, seamlessly integrating the principles of Natural Law into everyday applications. His commitment to transformation has culminated in the establishment of the **World Optimization Network**, which guides individuals through a unique and unparalleled system of personal and collective optimization.





In 2024, Esuah was honored as a distinguished member of **Marquis Who's Who in America** in recognition of his notable contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, marking over 30 years of impactful work in various fields. Additionally, he has been bestowed with the honorable title of **Baal Ogve Ahadatur (BOA)**, translating to "Master of the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil," a distinction awarded by a historic mystical king, showcasing profound prophetic insight into Esuah's mastery.





Over the next three decades, Esuah dedicated himself to mastering the Tree of Knowledge, receiving initiations from the individual **Aelohiym** of each sephiroth. His exceptional photographic memory enables him to retain intricate images and movements, allowing him to unlock the mysteries of each era and interpret, with precision and clarity, the divine will that unites us all.





Esuah has also mastered the elements of fire, air, water, and earth, along with the dual fluids of electric and magnetic energy. This mastery equips him with unique abilities to facilitate healing, perform miracles, control weather patterns, and even restore life. His life’s calling, "The Restoration of All Things," centers on reinstating the Order of Natural Law perfected in humanity during the Age of Aquarius, emphasizing the restoration of the Royal Priesthood of **Malkiy-Tzedeq** and the re-mission of sin.





In recent years, Esuah has embraced his public persona, producing substantial written work for various organizations and movements, including the influential "All Lives Matter" initiative. Much of his advocacy took place during the pivotal moments of the COVID-19 pandemic and extended into media engagements on podcasts and public television.





Notably, he collaborated with Ms. Davis to create the podcast **Forbidden Fruit: Answering the Questions You Dare Not Ask**, enhancing dialogues on self-realization and personal empowerment.





Esuah’s extraordinary journey began in the early 1990s when he connected with an intuitive guide who spoke of his connection as the return of an Old Testament prophet. This connection initiated his deep exploration, leading him to the ancient Egyptian name **Esu**, with his high priestly name emerging as **Esuah**. Through his rich experiences and insights, Esuah Arbadon continues to inspire and transform lives globally, reaffirming his commitment to the restoration and elevation of humanity.





