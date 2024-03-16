Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 15, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2238 - Why are government agencies partnering with video game companies? -What are you doing with your free will? -What children health problems are linked to atoxic water crisis? -What kind of health percentages are there with health problem with the pilots from Covid shot? -graves disease discussed . -Questions you should ask yourself. Is what I’m doing ok? What is it doing to me? How is it effecting others? And is it ok? -Percentage of kids are deficient in vitamin D3? -Does genetics and diet affect your longevity?