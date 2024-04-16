Biden Said "Yes" to Iran's Attack on Israel

April 15, 2024 - It’s nearly unbelievable, and then you remember that Joe Biden is perhaps the worst president this nation has ever endured. Speaking out of both sides of his mouth, Biden first condemned Iran’s 331-missile and drone attack on Israel, then we learned that he actually approved it!

