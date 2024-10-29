The 'Jesus Rock' of Syria: Revealing Unedited Pre-Nicene Christian History

When archeologists Philippe Le Bas and William Henry Waddington discovered the ruins of an ancient Christian church in Syria in the 1800's, not only did it contain the world's oldest carved inscription bearing the name of Jesus Christ - they unearthed an unstained memory that the Roman Empire and Judaizers tried to erase from history.





Philippe Le Bas⁠ and ⁠William Henry Waddington⁠, Greek Inscriptions grecques et latines recueillies en Grèce et en Asie Mineure (1870), volume 3, inscription 2558. Minor reference in ⁠Gerhard Kittel⁠, Theological Dictionary of the New Testament. Also referenced in the ⁠Catholic Encyclopedia⁠ article on Marcionites, using Le Bas and Waddington as a reference.

