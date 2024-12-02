© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jihadists & Nazis Have a Picnic - with Mark Sleboda & Mikhail from @Rybar
From DD Geopolitics with Description:
Mark Sleboda and Mikhail Zvinchuk break down the formations of the 'Syrian Rebels' and discuss, for some strange reason, why they are best buddies with Ukrainian Nazis.
Full episode, on:
YouTube (https://youtube.com/live/3A-z4-ogiPE?feature=share) -
RuTube (https://rutube.ru/video/37c0348c49628738a9f07750a5a8459f/) -
Rumble (https://rumble.com/v5uaxr5-war-terror-and-coup-plots-the-u.s.-empire-has-gone-into-overdrive-w-mark-sl.html)