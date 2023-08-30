BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"And his deadly wound was healed" predictive programming
Trump: the Son of Perdition
Trump: the Son of Perdition
248 views • 08/30/2023

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.photopea.com/

Sublink: [email protected]

Photopea | Online Photo Editor; Year established: ~ the end of 2017; Date of website access: August 30, 2023.


(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://youtu.be/nI-J9QtiuXU?si=FYI2qhbjc4--Nm-p

Debate Night with Donald J. Trump - Tucker Carlson; Originally posted on Twitter; Reposted by London Real; Posted on YouTube; Date of original interview: August 24, 2023; Date reposted: August 24, 2023; Date of website access: August 30, 2023.


(Thumbnail) — Source 3: https://youtu.be/-qfzqBr1qh0?si=CdAguIVH46NjAc0p

Staging of Shakespeare's 'Julius Caesar' Features 'Trump' Getting Assassinated; Published by Inside Edition; Published on YouTube; Date published: June 7, 2017; Date of website access: August 30, 2023.


(Thumbnail) — Source 4: https://youtu.be/bNXgo4Sz8wY?si=SQOeEAFGYPrq8i3D

Kathy Griffin apologizes for Trump photo; Published by ABC News; Published on YouTube; Date published: May 31, 2017; Date of website access: August 30, 2023.


(Thumbnail) — Source 5: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/3096616/donald-trump-snoop-dogg-lavender-video-shoot/

Video title: LOWER THAN A DOGG Donald Trump slams ‘failing’ Snoop Dogg for pretending to shoot him during new video and appears to threaten the rapper with JAIL; Video subtitle: President livid after being parodied with 'Ronald Klump' clown as rapper rages about dealing with 'real issues'; Categories: News > World News; Video published by Patrick Knox; Published by The Sun —UK Edition; ©News Group Newspapers Limited in England No. 679215 Registered office; Date and time published: March 15, 2017, 14:23 hrs; Date and time updated: March 15, 2017, 14:27 hrs; Date of website access: August 30, 2023.


Source 6: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/Trumpthesonofperditionexposed

Sublink 1: https://www.brighteon.com/22f6ab02-29d9-47e9-b416-e5b32869f25d

Sublink 2: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/aa8def26-88a9-4128-8539-5e508805ab41?index=1

Sublink 1 video title: Three days and three nights —the time Donald Trump spent in the hospital recovering from CV-19. (33); Published by Trump: the son of perdition; Published on Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved.; Date the video was originally published: December 28, 2020; Sublink 2 Category: Playlist; Playlist name: Trump 'staged assassination' predictive programming; Date of playlist creation on Brighteon: ~8 months ago; Date of website access: August 30, 2023.


Source 7: https://www.blueletterbible.org/

Sublink 1: https://www.blueletterbible.org/kjv/rev/13/12/t_conc_1180003

Sublink 2: https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/g4127/kjv/tr/0-1/

Revelation 13:3; Tools; Lexicon :: Strong's G4127 - plēgē πληγή; Category: Strong’s Definitions [?]; Posted by Blue Letter Bible, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization ©2023 Blue Letter Bible; Dates posted: unknown; Date of website access: August 30, 2023.


Source 8: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cepher-abridged-edition/id1406576338

CEPHER Abridged Edition; Published by Cepher Publishing LLC; Designed for iPad; Third Edition; Version 1.0.1; Date of app creation: unknown; New Testament scripture; Chizayon/Revelation 13:5; Date of website access: August 30, 2023.

trumpinterviewtucker carlsontwitternew world orderend timeschaosrevelationgreekfreemasonryantichristassassination attemptman of sinson of perditionlawless onedeadly woundstaged assassinationkoine greekmortal head woundtorahless oneauthentic assassination
