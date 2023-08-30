"And his deadly wound was healed" predictive programming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.photopea.com/
Sublink: [email protected]
Photopea | Online Photo Editor; Year established: ~ the end of 2017; Date of website access: August 30, 2023.
(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://youtu.be/nI-J9QtiuXU?si=FYI2qhbjc4--Nm-p
Debate Night with Donald J. Trump - Tucker Carlson; Originally posted on Twitter; Reposted by London Real; Posted on YouTube; Date of original interview: August 24, 2023; Date reposted: August 24, 2023; Date of website access: August 30, 2023.
(Thumbnail) — Source 3: https://youtu.be/-qfzqBr1qh0?si=CdAguIVH46NjAc0p
Staging of Shakespeare's 'Julius Caesar' Features 'Trump' Getting Assassinated; Published by Inside Edition; Published on YouTube; Date published: June 7, 2017; Date of website access: August 30, 2023.
(Thumbnail) — Source 4: https://youtu.be/bNXgo4Sz8wY?si=SQOeEAFGYPrq8i3D
Kathy Griffin apologizes for Trump photo; Published by ABC News; Published on YouTube; Date published: May 31, 2017; Date of website access: August 30, 2023.
(Thumbnail) — Source 5: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/3096616/donald-trump-snoop-dogg-lavender-video-shoot/
Video title: LOWER THAN A DOGG Donald Trump slams ‘failing’ Snoop Dogg for pretending to shoot him during new video and appears to threaten the rapper with JAIL; Video subtitle: President livid after being parodied with 'Ronald Klump' clown as rapper rages about dealing with 'real issues'; Categories: News > World News; Video published by Patrick Knox; Published by The Sun —UK Edition; ©News Group Newspapers Limited in England No. 679215 Registered office; Date and time published: March 15, 2017, 14:23 hrs; Date and time updated: March 15, 2017, 14:27 hrs; Date of website access: August 30, 2023.
Source 6: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/Trumpthesonofperditionexposed
Sublink 1: https://www.brighteon.com/22f6ab02-29d9-47e9-b416-e5b32869f25d
Sublink 2: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/aa8def26-88a9-4128-8539-5e508805ab41?index=1
Sublink 1 video title: Three days and three nights —the time Donald Trump spent in the hospital recovering from CV-19. (33); Published by Trump: the son of perdition; Published on Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved.; Date the video was originally published: December 28, 2020; Sublink 2 Category: Playlist; Playlist name: Trump 'staged assassination' predictive programming; Date of playlist creation on Brighteon: ~8 months ago; Date of website access: August 30, 2023.
Source 7: https://www.blueletterbible.org/
Sublink 1: https://www.blueletterbible.org/kjv/rev/13/12/t_conc_1180003
Sublink 2: https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/g4127/kjv/tr/0-1/
Revelation 13:3; Tools; Lexicon :: Strong's G4127 - plēgē πληγή; Category: Strong’s Definitions [?]; Posted by Blue Letter Bible, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization ©2023 Blue Letter Bible; Dates posted: unknown; Date of website access: August 30, 2023.
Source 8: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cepher-abridged-edition/id1406576338
CEPHER Abridged Edition; Published by Cepher Publishing LLC; Designed for iPad; Third Edition; Version 1.0.1; Date of app creation: unknown; New Testament scripture; Chizayon/Revelation 13:5; Date of website access: August 30, 2023.