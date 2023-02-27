The Cost of War is Much More than Financial

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can’t say we weren’t warned. Over and over, and over…and over. Yet here we are today - and as James Madison and others told us - war is costing us dearly, and it’s not just the insane amount being spent, either.
Path to Liberty: Feb 27, 2023
