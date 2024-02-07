BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Do They Focus Investigations on China Charles Rixey & Maryam Henein
BeeLady For Truth
BeeLady For Truth
148 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 02/07/2024

Watch the full interview with Charles Rixey on Rumble or Rokfin

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4atv50-setting-the-record-straight-about-the-origins-of-covid19.html

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/stream/44722/Setting-The-Record-Straight-About-The-Origins-of-COVID19-with-Charles-Rixey

Visit: https://drasticscience.com/

Substack: https://prometheusshrugged.substack.com/

Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/CharlesRixey


Follow Maryam:

▶ Subscribe to her Substack: https://maryamhenein.substack.com/


▶ PREORDER the George Floyd Book https://maryamhenein.com/product/george-floyd-book/


▶ DONATE to the George Floyd Book + Documentary: https://givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein


▶ NEW George Floyd MOVIE https://www.mymoviesplus.com/products/the-real-timeline


▶ Watch Maryam’s UNCENSORED George Floyd Trilogy Package: https://www.beyondmystic.net/product/george-floyd-trilogy-package/


▶ Support the Show:

https://www.givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein

https://cash.app/$MaryamHenein


▶ WEBSITES:

www.honeycolony.com

www.simplytransformative.com

www.maryamhenein.com


▶ CONTACT:

Twitter: @maryamhenein

Email Maryam: [email protected]

Visit: maryamhenein.com

Premium Content (e-books and more): https://maryamhenein.com/premium-content/

Premium Interviews: https://rokfin.com/truthliveshere

Weekly Shows TruthLivesHere Podcast: https://rumble.com/c/MaryamHenein


▶ PROMOTIONAL LINKS:

K&E: http://kirkelliottphd.com/MaryamHenein/

Purchase Dr. Zelenko's Z-Stack Here: www.zstacklife.com/HoneyColony

Dr. Group's 6-Day Colon Cleanse: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/6-day-colon-cleanse/

Global Healing Oxy-Powder: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/global-healing-center-oxy-powder/

Dr. Group's Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/harmful-organism-cleanse-kit/

Dr. Group's Body Cleanse Starter Kit: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/body-cleanse-starter-kit/

ALL Global Healing Products: https://www.honeycolony.com/?s=global+healing

ALIVE WATER: http://www.AliveWaters.Com/discount/ks?redirect=%2F%3Fafmc%3Dks%26utm_campaign%3Dks%26utm_source%3Dleaddyno%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate

originrecordcovid-19
