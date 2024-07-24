The Set-Up & Cover-Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Updated: Multi-Track Audio Analysis Of Shooting
* Trump Assassination Attempt: why did the counter-snipers wait?
* Were they (a) ordered to wait or (b) given rules of engagement to not engage active shooters?
* The deep state tried to start a civil war.
* This was a set-up.
* Now it’s a massive cover-up — and it’s going to be exposed.
The full segment is linked below.
Health Ranger Report | The Official “Lone Gunman” Story Is A Sloppy Lie (24 July 2024)
https://www.brighteon.com/8800dd70-41f0-4d2e-9019-8038b9b85d83
https://rumble.com/v588zr9-the-official-lone-gunman-story-is-a-sloppy-lie.html