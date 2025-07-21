BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
mRNA Kills 600,000 in Japan after 21 Million Vaccination Records Revelation
Japanese Professor estimates 600,000 people have died in Japan post-mRNA injection. Japan's Shocking mRNA Vaccine Revelations: 21 Million Vaccination Records Expose Alarming Death Trends. Japan just dropped a Bombshell that's shaking the narrative to its core. Over 100,000 signatures were submitted to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Demanding a Halt to mRNA Vaccinations. This isn't just Japan's battle, it's a Global Wake-up Call.

Moderna gets full US approval for Covid Shot in at-risk children 6 months and older.



