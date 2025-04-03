BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Kilmer Killed, Adventists, Rogan, Andrew-Epstein, Metzger, “Woke” Catholic, Meat/Veg, Ivermectin, Mason Preachers
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
58 views • 5 months ago

CTB 2025-04-02 Kilmer Gone

 

Topic list:
* Val Kilmer: 65 years young, murdered by the Rockefeller Death Cult.
* My friend Walter Veith is finally ready to collaborate...with a Freemasonic Adventist.
* Adventists dogmatically proclaim the immortality of the soul is “Satan’s BIGGEST LIE!!!”
* The key to Joe Rogan’s success?
* Recap: what is “Prince Andrew” doing to piss off the Pedocracy?
* Being Controlled Op because it helps your numbers.
* Kurt Metzger likes to play with Truth but not take it home.
* Who is REALLY behind so-called “woke” entertainment? Does Tim Dillon know? How about Lina Morgana?
* Gary Beuchler is still getting paid to mock the Bible.
* Your choices are to have no choices.
* Meat vs. veg.
* Rogan can have anything he wants when he wants it; is that healthy?
* RFK Jr. and the bear.
* Luciferians save us from the Satanists!
* Are vitamins a thing?
* Joe Rogan and Alex Jones agree: ivermectin can save you from the clot-shot!
* Further proof who Alex Jones exactly is.
* Harsh truths about self-defense.
* Some hard questions about Charles Spurgeon and Marion “Pat” Robertson.

_____________________

Keywords
alex joneshollywoodcatholicjesuitskilmer
