Kilmer Killed, Adventists, Rogan, Andrew-Epstein, Metzger, “Woke” Catholic, Meat/Veg, Ivermectin, Mason Preachers

CTB 2025-04-02 Kilmer Gone

Topic list:

* Val Kilmer: 65 years young, murdered by the Rockefeller Death Cult.

* My friend Walter Veith is finally ready to collaborate...with a Freemasonic Adventist.

* Adventists dogmatically proclaim the immortality of the soul is “Satan’s BIGGEST LIE!!!”

* The key to Joe Rogan’s success?

* Recap: what is “Prince Andrew” doing to piss off the Pedocracy?

* Being Controlled Op because it helps your numbers.

* Kurt Metzger likes to play with Truth but not take it home.

* Who is REALLY behind so-called “woke” entertainment? Does Tim Dillon know? How about Lina Morgana?

* Gary Beuchler is still getting paid to mock the Bible.

* Your choices are to have no choices.

* Meat vs. veg.

* Rogan can have anything he wants when he wants it; is that healthy?

* RFK Jr. and the bear.

* Luciferians save us from the Satanists!

* Are vitamins a thing?

* Joe Rogan and Alex Jones agree: ivermectin can save you from the clot-shot!

* Further proof who Alex Jones exactly is.

* Harsh truths about self-defense.

* Some hard questions about Charles Spurgeon and Marion “Pat” Robertson.

