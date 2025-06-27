BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Great Work Launchpad Hosted by Kris Nelson! From Truth Seeker To Truth Speaker | Episodes 1-6
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 2 months ago

This is quite a series that's unravelled since April and I've been honored to take part of over half of the initial 10 episodes. This is for the ones who want to be eventual truth speakers and for those current ones who may benefit from some of our advice to increase your workflow and remove blockages.. I made a caveat video to introduce & explain it all more, so buckle up and pace yourselves with this 6 hour collage of the first half of the first 10 episodes:


The Great Work Launch Pad in official order

**1- Awakening

2- Initiation

**3- Barriers to initiation: facing the mirror (Shadow Work 1)

4- Barriers to Initiation Shadow Work Pt.2, Self-Love

5- Barriers to Initiation Shadow Work Pt.3, Self-Loathing

6- Shadow Work Pt.4, Disunity Consciousness


Check out Kris's channel to watch them individually and catch up on the 2 videos missing in this upload and so much more on there which I encourage y'all to check out.. https://www.youtube.com/@EvolveConsciousness

His website: https://evolveconsciousness.org

More works from Brandon, Kris, myself & many others on the https://onegreatworknetwork.com


Part 2 on my end of uploads coming soon, but are on Kris's channel already:

7- Shadow Work Pt.5, Stop Lying to Yourself

8- Shadow Work Pt.6, Stop Lying to Yourself Pt.2

9- Shadow Work Pt.7, Stop Dreaming

10- Shadow Work pt. 8: WHY is it THE solution


Surprised there's so many titles regarding shadow work? Consider that as the initial Great Work one must endeavor. As within, so without- your correspondence to the world is only as good as the inner correspondence you have with yourself.


The only edits I made in these videos were trimming some of the lag time in the intro's and shortening a few silent gaps and muted mics..


PEACE

Keywords
awakeningnatural lawcontent creationgreat work
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy