Endued with Power: (Chapter 10) Holy Spirit Burning 🔥
Romans 8:13 AMPC
[13] For if you live according to [the dictates of] the flesh, you will surely die. But if through the power of the [Holy] Spirit you are [habitually] putting to death (making extinct, deadening) the [evil] deeds prompted by the body, you shall [really and genuinely] live forever.
#HolySpirit #burning #faith #tongues #Bible