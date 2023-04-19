Dr Philip Woodley returns to Chartridge Mission Church with a powerful sermon on Biblical Marriage. Marriage is under attack by a satanic secular agenda. The UK Government's No Fault Divorce has made marriage a consumer product one can change at a whim. TV programmes and adverts contain endless examples of social arrangements and civil partnerships to get the public to accept unbiblical ways unconsciously. Dr Woodley's sermon also touches on abortion, Angels, Polygamy and the Biblical reason that, especially once married: our bodies are not our own. The danger is that Christians are losing a clear biblical perspective on marriage. This outstanding sermon aims to address that problem. Scriptures used: Matthew Chapter 22 & Genesis Chapter 2 Verse 18.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Recorded Sunday, 16th April 2023.

Chartridge.UK

Recorded with a Sony A7s3 camera with a 24-105mm F4 Sony lens. Slog3. Audio: Sound Devices MixPre3ii using a Rode NT5 microphone. 32bit Float and Mogami 2534 XLR cable. Atomos Shinobi 5" Video Monitor. Sony MDR-7506 Headphones. Freewell Magnetic Variable ND Filter.

