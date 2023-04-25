BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Huge, Important News. Globalist Puppet Biden Announces Plan To Close All Coal & Gas Power Plants! FULL SHOW 4/23/23
Natural Intelligence
Natural Intelligence
44 views • 04/25/2023

Alex Jones breaks down Joe Biden’s plan to shutter all coal and gas power plants in America, effectively crippling its modern infrastructure and kneecapping its position in the world.

Category
News & Politics
Sensitivity
Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
demonsnwoend timesnuclear waroctagon4th reichgolbalist
