Exclusive interview with Orsolya Györffy: “The biggest poison is all the lies” | www.kla.tv/25275
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
1 view • 03/04/2023

Children’s Health Defense gathers people who care about the health of children AND adults. Orsolya Györffy is one of those people. Today, she uses her experience in business, information technology, politics, and publishing to spread valuable knowledge about the looming dangers lurking behind current events: whether it’s Corona, the resource and energy problem, or the war in Ukraine. Spreading truth – against lies, gaps and propaganda – is what she now sees as her mission. Here is an interview during the CHD Congress in Budapest.

👉 https://kla.tv/25275


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


https://childrenshealthdefense.eu/team/


Further References:

Exclusive interview with Mary Holland of Children’s Health Defense:

“We’re about to win!”

https://www.kla.tv/25110


Exclusive interview with Dr. Meryl Nass of Children’s Health Defense:

“People need to get back to their power!”

https://www.kla.tv/25030


COVID vaccination coming soon for babies? Children’s Health Defense conference in Budapest reveals

https://www.kla.tv/24332


Corona: How media manipulation works – field report by Dr. Andreas Heisler

https://www.kla.tv/20440

censorshipvaccinationpropagandatruthchildrens health defense
