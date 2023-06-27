[Feb 17, 2016] TFR - 63 - Revolutionary Radio with Robbie Davidson: The Global Lie & The Principle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this broadcast, I interviewed Robbie Davidson, the producer of the documentary, The Global Lie – Flat Earth Revelation. We talked about Flat Earth theory and also about the documentary, The Principle. NOTE: The producers of The Principle are NOT Flat Earthers, but their film really does show how much we’ve been lied to by so-called “modern science.” If the information in this film is correct, then we really do have to start over from the Beginning.
website: https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy