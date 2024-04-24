“#ChristIsKing”! Crusades, Mary-land’s Gov., Owens “Comes Home”, War Crimes, Rogan Likes Buff Blue Penises

CTB 2024-04-24 Dr. Blue Schlong

Topic List:

* Johnny’s run down: what’s wrong?

* brief interlude whilst Johnny chats with his wife

* Candace Owens has “come home”.

* Christ-haters BOLD gas-lighting “#ChristIsKing!”

* The secret agenda behind religious wars.

* Johnny explains what “Protestant” and “Christian” means.

* Johnny explains what’s wrong with wide-open borders: is it race or something else?

* Rome’s brutal “Crusade” against the Christians of Europe.

* Does Revelation 12 speak of the Waldenses?

* What are the Commandments a Christian needs to obey?

* Johnny addresses his language...again.

* The far-Left minorities that manage the Papal Plantation and make us suffer.

* The secret society roots of “Johns Hopkins” compared to “the Mayo Clinic”.

* “Wes” Moore is on top ‘o the world, Ma! —and requiring Mary-land children be indoctrinated in “climate change” by “Executive Order”.

* The wife of “Wes” Moore is a “philanthropist”.

* “Wes” Moore’s “historically black” fraternity is proud of him. Is there something else in play?

* During the heat of the “pandemic”, “Wes” Moore says “black men like my daddy are hardest hit by viruses”.

* Johnny schools Bill on the best Candace Owens Catholic baby factory vid.

* Johnny just picked up a HUGE expense to bring you better graphics. Hit that JohnnyCirucci.com/support/ tab!

* Candace Owens has “come home”...but where exactly is that?

* Kanye “Christ is King” West is starting “Yeezy porn” with a friend of Donald Trump’s.

* As the Jesuit Machine uses all it’s media presstitutes to froth up Antisemitism, the weakest and most vulnerable will be slaughtered.

* All of “X” is welcoming Candace “home”; but who are these profiles and what are they pushing?

* Are there anatomical difficulties to Donald Trump having normal coitus?

* Candace Owens: “Everybody knows you don’t cross the Jews.” Bold, vicious Antisemitism on BitChute. Don’t the Jews control it?

* Johnny contrasts his coarse language to the Holodomor and the demonic crimes of the Ustachi.

* Was the Candace Owens’ “firing” by Ben Shapiro scripted: here’s some evidence.

* The Whore of Babylon hates herself AND her minions and this is how she shows it.

* Who has more coverage, “Jews” or Jews who hate Jews?

* Joe Rogan interviewing his Austin neighbor “Michael Malice” was not what Johnny was hoping. Must all bring gifts before the Great Rogan?

* When the conversation turns to comicbooks, Johnny has a smoking gun.

* How does Paul Pelosi pay for sex?

* Rogan and “Malice” mock the Geek Critiquers.

* The people will always need protection from bullies. Today, that “protection” are the bullies!

* Here’s the solution!

_____________________

