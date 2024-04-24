“#ChristIsKing”! Crusades, Mary-land’s Gov., Owens “Comes Home”, War Crimes, Rogan Likes Buff Blue Penises

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2024-04-24 Dr. Blue Schlong
Topic List:
* Johnny’s run down: what’s wrong?
* brief interlude whilst Johnny chats with his wife
* Candace Owens has “come home”.
* Christ-haters BOLD gas-lighting “#ChristIsKing!”
* The secret agenda behind religious wars.
* Johnny explains what “Protestant” and “Christian” means.
* Johnny explains what’s wrong with wide-open borders: is it race or something else?
* Rome’s brutal “Crusade” against the Christians of Europe.
* Does Revelation 12 speak of the Waldenses?
* What are the Commandments a Christian needs to obey?
* Johnny addresses his language...again.
* The far-Left minorities that manage the Papal Plantation and make us suffer.
* The secret society roots of “Johns Hopkins” compared to “the Mayo Clinic”.
* “Wes” Moore is on top ‘o the world, Ma! —and requiring Mary-land children be indoctrinated in “climate change” by “Executive Order”.
* The wife of “Wes” Moore is a “philanthropist”.
* “Wes” Moore’s “historically black” fraternity is proud of him. Is there something else in play?
* During the heat of the “pandemic”, “Wes” Moore says “black men like my daddy are hardest hit by viruses”.
* Johnny schools Bill on the best Candace Owens Catholic baby factory vid.
* Johnny just picked up a HUGE expense to bring you better graphics. Hit that JohnnyCirucci.com/support/ tab!
* Candace Owens has “come home”...but where exactly is that?
* Kanye “Christ is King” West is starting “Yeezy porn” with a friend of Donald Trump’s.
* As the Jesuit Machine uses all it’s media presstitutes to froth up Antisemitism, the weakest and most vulnerable will be slaughtered.
* All of “X” is welcoming Candace “home”; but who are these profiles and what are they pushing?
* Are there anatomical difficulties to Donald Trump having normal coitus?
* Candace Owens: “Everybody knows you don’t cross the Jews.” Bold, vicious Antisemitism on BitChute. Don’t the Jews control it?
* Johnny contrasts his coarse language to the Holodomor and the demonic crimes of the Ustachi.
* Was the Candace Owens’ “firing” by Ben Shapiro scripted: here’s some evidence.
* The Whore of Babylon hates herself AND her minions and this is how she shows it.
* Who has more coverage, “Jews” or Jews who hate Jews?
* Joe Rogan interviewing his Austin neighbor “Michael Malice” was not what Johnny was hoping. Must all bring gifts before the Great Rogan?
* When the conversation turns to comicbooks, Johnny has a smoking gun.
* How does Paul Pelosi pay for sex?
* Rogan and “Malice” mock the Geek Critiquers.
* The people will always need protection from bullies. Today, that “protection” are the bullies!
* Here’s the solution!
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
_____________________
Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network
On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16
On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4
On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill
Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com
_____________________
Hawkeye’s blog
https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/
Hawkeye’s YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@hawkeyerising3095
_____________________
Jesus Saved Darnell on Gab
https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC
Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A
_____________________
Danny on Twitter
https://twitter.com/DannyDeHulk86