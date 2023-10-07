© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Israeli Air Force leveling buildings in Gaza City This was posted this morning US time.
adding:
Already 4 Israeli combat helicopters have been shot down by anti-aircraft fire from the Palestinian military
This was stated by Israeli journalist Itay Blumenthal.
According to him, the crews landed safely.