Substitutions on the Spiritual Path
ALLATRA TV
ALLATRA TV
2 views • 02/25/2024

How do substitutions occur on the spiritual path? How is the inner work on oneself substituted with rituals, material requests and external actions? Why is it difficult for people who are dominated by pridefulness, laziness, envy, and a desire for power, to work on themselves? Why do some people try to liken themselves to God’s messengers and want to exalt themselves above others? Why do people who live in self-deception deliberately distort the truth and twist information for their own benefit? Why does a person pay for his material requests with his Life in the future? Why is it possible to come to God only through Love? #Substitutions #SpiritualDevelopment #WorkOnOneself

lovespiritual developmentwork on oneselfsubstitutionsexalt themselves above others
