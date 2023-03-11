EPOCH TV | Democrats Pivot on Soft-on-Crime Stance as Lori Lightfoot Loses Chicago Mayor's Race

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp
Democrats Pivot on Soft-on-Crime Stance as Lori Lightfoot Loses Chicago Mayor's RaceWATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/WeaponizationofGovernmentYT
President Joe Biden is renewing his tough on crime stance, and has even now called out some Democrats for being soft on crime. This is as crime rates rise across the country, and as Democrat politicians in high crime areas, such as Lori Lightfoot, get voted out.