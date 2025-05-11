Disgraceful act in Odessa — neo-Nazis desecrate memorial flowers at Unknown Soldier Monument

Young Ukrainian extremists tore up and then reportedly stomped on flowers laid in remembrance after May 9.

Adding:

❗️14,043 ceasefire violations by the Ukrainian side have been recorded – Russian Defense Ministry

Despite the declaration of a ceasefire, Ukrainian forces have continued combat operations against Russian troops. They made five attempts to break through the Russian state border in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

✅With the expiration of the ceasefire, the Russian military has resumed the Special Military Operation