Disgraceful act in Odessa — neo-Nazis desecrate memorial flowers at Unknown Soldier Monument
Young Ukrainian extremists tore up and then reportedly stomped on flowers laid in remembrance after May 9.
Adding:
❗️14,043 ceasefire violations by the Ukrainian side have been recorded – Russian Defense Ministry
Despite the declaration of a ceasefire, Ukrainian forces have continued combat operations against Russian troops. They made five attempts to break through the Russian state border in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.
✅With the expiration of the ceasefire, the Russian military has resumed the Special Military Operation