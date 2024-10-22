BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Image of the Beast
13 views • 7 months ago

The apostle John saw a vision of a beast acting as a false prophet in the end times by working great signs and wonders to deceive people. This beast, which looked like a lamb but spoke like a dragon, would bring the world ultimately back to worshipping the first beast that ruled for over 1,000 years with an iron fist. It would do so by way of its false signs and wonders, as well as by deceiving the world into building an image (representation) of the first beast, that would then come to life and force people to take the mark of the beast.

These passages in the book of Revelation are pretty famous, but what do they actually mean and how do they apply to us today? Believe it or not the image of the beast is being constructed at this very time, and it will soon be ready. The second beast has already come and is actively working its false signs and wonders, to the great deception of countless people.

In today's episode we will see what scripture and history tell us about this second beast and its wonders, as well the infamous image of the beast and how it is currently being constructed.


00:00 - Introduction & Review
09:51 - The Meaning of "Image"
23:16 - The A.I. Deception
38:39 - Separation of Church & State
1:26:34 - False Signs & Wonders
1:49:11 - Passion of the Christ
2:44:35 - Final Thoughts



biblejesusbible studychristianchristianityfaithscripturebiblicalbible prophecyend timeslast daysscripture study
