🇨🇦 National Day of Prayer & Day of Salvation / Tyrelle Smith, Giulio Gabelli & Billy Arsenault

Canada is about to experience two powerful moments!!





In this episode, we discuss the launch of two nationwide events in 2025: the National Day of Prayer (July 12) and the Day of Salvation (October 5). These events aim to unite believers, churches, and ministries from coast to coast in prayer, evangelism, and spiritual renewal.





🔥 What You’ll Discover in This Episode:





✔️ *National Day of Prayer* (July 12, 2025): A call for believers to gather in Ottawa and across Canada to pray for the nation. / https://nationaldayofprayer.ca/ (This site may be down for maintenance March 16-18).

✔️ *Day of Salvation* (October 5, 2025): Churches across the country will preach the Gospel, invite new believers to Christ, and provide digital resources. / https://www.dayofsalvation.ca/

✔️ *Nationwide Baptism Event* (October 19, 2025): A special day for those who accepted Christ to be baptized and take their next step in faith.

✔️ *The Power of Unity:* How churches from different backgrounds come together to bring revival to Canada.

✔️ *How YOU Can Be a Part:* Learn how to register your church, volunteer, or donate to support this movement.





