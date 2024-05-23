SN1418: Derangement Syndrome, Population Curation & Infiltrating Infrastructure ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v4wvw7r-sn1418.html]



[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/05/24/sn1418-derangement-syndrome-population-curation-infiltrating-infrastructure/]





Episodes like this one act as a snapshot into the craziness that we’re normalizing. The sad part is even with as wild as things are, you know they’re only transitional and it’s where they’re taking us that’s the real problem. It’s important to remember that shows like ours are able to chronicle how things were while predicting how they want them to be.





We’re back again this week with the latest updates for the COVID shot, as well as the debilitating and unknown effects it’s having on the population. More scientists are calling for the immediate cease and desist of the poison shots as lawsuits begin mounting against the manufacturers.





We are in a time frame where they’re doing everything they can to cover up the fact that they’ve killed 17-22 million from the shots, and now, we’re dealing with disappearing presidents, coup attempts in foreign countries and people like Klaus Schwab stepping down from the WEF. There are so many indicators of the season of chaos that we find ourselves in, that all I can say is be prepared and stay vigilant.