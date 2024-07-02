BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Megan Basham, on moving from the Bible belt to Los Angeles, looking for a church.
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

And I'll give you just one example of the kind of thing that I have been hearing a lot. So a friend of mine moved about seven years ago to Los Angeles to work for a little film studio. I will just say it's a mousy little company. He did marvel a bit at how different the corporate culture was from what they were used to in the Bible Belt. They were looking for a church that felt like a place where they could be at home with like minded believers. And they did their research. They visited a number of churches whose doctrinal positions were sound... on paper. And yet, as the MeToo movement was reaching its zenith, this man's wife was appalled when some of the ladies in the women's ministry at this mainstream Baptist Church, began inviting her to put on a pink knitted hat and join them at the Women's March. So these women told my friend's wife that Jesus would want them to join hands with these marchers, because of the dangers Donald Trump poses to all women. This couple were understandably a little shocked to see Christians embracing a movement that also champions abortion. But they figured, okay, it's California. What are you going to do? Unless we are prepared to drive 45 minutes to Rob McCoy's church, this may be the best that we're gonna get...

Megan Basham - Author of “Shepherds For Sale”, Godspeak Calvary Chapel, June 30th, 2024: https://rumble.com/v54rtw6-special-event-megan-basham.html?start=1074

corruptionchristiantruthchurchsorosconflictgodspeakevenagelical
