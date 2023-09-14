BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: Kamel El-Cheikh—Hands Off Our Kids!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 09/14/2023

September 14, 2023: My guest this week is Kamel El-Cheikh who spoke with me from Lebanon. Kamel is a father, a businessman, a philanthropist and an activist. He has been an advisor to politicians and now his advice to politicians is “Leave our kids alone!” Kamel has launched and organized a protest march against the gender ideology and sexualization of children that is happening in Canadian public schools. The main march will take place in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 20; there are also similar events happening in other cities across the country, with parents demanding that the government stop pushing an ideological agenda on their children.

To learn more about the March, visit: https://handsoffourkids.ca

Or: https://millionmarch4children.squarespace.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
transitionmutilationlgbtqparentsgenderindoctrinationchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylortransparents rightsonpolicdnpolisogipronounschpcanadachp talkskamel el cheikhmarch of a millionmillion person march1 million march 4 children
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy