CHP Talks: Kamel El-Cheikh—Hands Off Our Kids!

September 14, 2023: My guest this week is Kamel El-Cheikh who spoke with me from Lebanon. Kamel is a father, a businessman, a philanthropist and an activist. He has been an advisor to politicians and now his advice to politicians is “Leave our kids alone!” Kamel has launched and organized a protest march against the gender ideology and sexualization of children that is happening in Canadian public schools. The main march will take place in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 20; there are also similar events happening in other cities across the country, with parents demanding that the government stop pushing an ideological agenda on their children.
To learn more about the March, visit: https://handsoffourkids.ca
Or: https://millionmarch4children.squarespace.com
