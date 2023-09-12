SCANDALOUS! Is Pope Francis dismissing Bishop Strickland?

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Streamed live Sep 11, 2023





Is Pope Francis dismissing Bishop Strickland? If so, what's the reason? In this video, we investigate this recent news. Pope Francis is investigating Bishop Strickland, who has recently resigned from his position. Could this be the beginning of the end for Bishop Strickland?





Roman sources close to #PopeFrancis told The Pillar that Pope Francis discussed with a Vatican audience of officials the prospect of requesting the resignation of Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. #DrTaylorMarshall responds and explains.





Get a FREE signed copy of the book Rosary in 50 Pages (AND a free Rosary) mailed to you while the offer lasts:

https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall





Dr Taylor Marshall's newest book: Antichrist and Apocalypse is on amazon (https://amzn.to/3ESfDEL) or get an autographed copy at https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall





Dr Marshall's previous book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk





Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:





🔴 Join my Patreon Patrons: https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall

🔴 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrTaylorMarshall

🔴 Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall





Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7u5-J1VeqQ