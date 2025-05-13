Brighteon Broadcast News, May 13, 2025 – Trump ending prescription medication price gouging, but tariff deal with China is GOING BADLY

- Trump's Tariff Trade Deal and Big Pharma Executive Order (0:00)

- Critique of Big Pharma and Health Advice (5:11)

- Introduction to the Music Video "Don't Believe Your Eyes" (10:27)

- Critique of Trump's Trade Deal with China (28:44)

- Economic and Educational Reforms for America (53:02)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:11:45)

- Health Ranger Store's Buy More, Save More Program (1:12:07)

- China-Free Supply Chain and Tariff Impact (1:23:56)

- Andy Schechtman's Introduction and Tariff Announcement (1:26:40)

- China's Long-Term Strategy and BRICS (1:33:14)

- Russia's Role and Global Financial Shifts (1:33:53)

- Impact of Tariffs on Global Trust and US Debt (1:37:25)

- Gold and Silver Market Trends (1:38:21)

- Silver's Role in Global Finance (1:38:37)

- The Importance of Self-Custody and Physical Possession (1:38:54)

- The Role of Gold and Silver in a New Monetary System (1:39:10)

- The Future of Gold and Silver Investments (1:39:26)

- Investment Scams and Precious Metals Fraud (1:39:42)

- Influencers and Financial Misconduct (1:42:34)

- Final Thoughts and Advice (2:42:01)





