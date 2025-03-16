🚨 US CENTCOM: Ansar Allah US raids support Israel's siege of Gaza, threaten Red Sea

🚨 Ansar Allah: US raids support Israel's siege of Gaza, threaten Red Sea

Houthis condemn US strikes as aggression, linking them to Israel's blockade of Gaza. Naval restrictions target only Israeli ships until aid flows.

📹 Meanwhile, US CENTCOM releases footage of raids on Yemen.

❗️ Secretary Marco Rubio held a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to advance post-Saudi talks on restoring relations.

The US Secretary of State also briefed Russia on US operations against the Houthis in Yemen.