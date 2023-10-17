© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sen John Kennedy: "America has a president who is not a defense hawk. America has a president whose administration is more interested in discussing whether a man can breast feed than it is in talking about national security...
Our enemies have concluded that America has a president who's a bit of a weenie on national defense and Xi and Putin and the Ayatollah think they can roll over him like thunder on a summer night.”
https://rumble.com/v3pyoaj-sen-kennedy-our-enemies-see-biden-as-a-weenie.html