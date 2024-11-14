Woke Versus Virtue!

Sunday Morning Live 10 November 2024





In this episode, I explore Bitcoin's recent surge in value and its implications for personal financial health, contrasting it with traditional financial markets. I address listener questions about media representations of Jesus, reflecting on shows like "The Chosen" while emphasizing the importance of quality in content production.





I discuss buyer's remorse and the distinction between essential and luxury spending, based on my frugal experiences. The conversation shifts to wealth distribution and the challenges posed by 'woke' culture, examining its societal effects.

I also reflect on the realities of streaming as a career and the misconceptions surrounding it. The episode concludes with a reminder to prioritize meaningful experiences over financial accumulation, highlighting the impact of our choices on personal happiness and connection to the world.





